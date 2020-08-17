1/1
Joel Paul Brandt
1988-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARSHALL - Joel Paul Brandt, 32, of Marshall, Missouri, formerly of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
He was born on March 8, 1988, in Clinton, Missouri, the son of Shawn Paul Brandt and Michelle Joan Gregg.
Joel attended Denbigh High School in Newport News, Virginia, the class of 2006. He served in the United States Navy. He was of the Catholic Faith. Joel married Jessica Marie Morales-Cruz on April 24, 2009, in Portsmouth, Virginia.
Joel was preceded in death by his brother, Mason Quinn Brandt on September 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Marie Brandt; father, Shawn Brandt (wife, Kyrah Brandt); mother, Michelle Gregg; grandfather, Jerald Brandt; grandmother, Judy Pratt; five brothers, Alex Brandt, Brandon Brandt, Easton Brandt, Konrad Estes and Tylar Crenshaw; two sisters, Danielle Cox and Evangalene Estes; one sister-in-law, Ariana Morales–Nichols (husband, Christopher Nichols) and father-in-law, Michael Morales (wife, Esther Morales)
There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation under the direction of Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO.
Online condolences may be left at www.castfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ben Cast and Son-Wood Funeral Home
407 South Pine
Holden, MO 64040
816-732-5531
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved