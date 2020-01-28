Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Albert McCormack. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Service 7:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 7:30 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - John Albert McCormack, 79, of Sedalia, MO, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was surrounded by family and friends who mourn his passing but celebrate his life.

John was born on Nov. 28, 1940, in East St. Louis, IL, a son of Charles E. and Marie (Drum) McCormack. He graduated from Dupo, IL, Community High School in 1959. During high school he played basketball, baseball, ran track and lettered in cross country.

On June 9, 1960, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Patricia D. Cougill. John and Patty had seven children, five boys and two girls. Patricia passed away December 15, 1993.

On August 1, 2015, in Green Ridge, MO, he was united in marriage to Lori Argon who survives of the home.

John led a life of service and faith. He was an airman in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 until honorably discharged in 1963. He was a deacon of First Christian Church of Sedalia and was most recently a member of the First United Methodist Church. He volunteered with the Sedalia Police Dept. and enjoyed providing security and crowd control for local events. He was a member and past president of the Sedalia Dinner Club and a member of the Street Wolves Car Club.

John saw value in the work of the Masons helping children with medical needs and dedicated many years of his life to this organization. He was a member of Raytown Lodge 391 and Sedalia Granite Lodge 236 where he served three terms as Worshipful Master. He was a member of the Scottish Rites of Sedalia and Kansas City; and the Ararat Shrine Temple of Kansas City. He was also a member of the Sedalia Shrine Club and a past president of the Shrine Fun Kor.

John loved the sunshine and spending time outdoors camping, boating and fishing with his son, Charles. He enjoyed traveling, watching sports and dancing. His favorite movies starred Clint Eastwood and John Wayne, and he spent many hours watching reruns of his favorite TV show, MASH.

John adored every member of his family. He is survived by two sons, Charles (Mona) McCormack of Sedalia, MO; Patrick (Cindy) McCormack of Blue Springs, MO; and two daughters, Penny (Bobby) Yach of Gillette, WY; and Vickey (Shawn) Clark of Sedalia, MO. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Patricia, his brother, Charles William McCormack and three sons, John McCormack Jr., Michael McCormack and Bryan McCormack.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Masonic Granite Lodge 272 AF&AM will conduct a Masonic service at 7 p.m. at Rea Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jim Downing officiating. Full military honors will be conduct by Post 2591 and Whiteman Air Force Base Honor Guard following services.

Honorary bearers will be William Judd, Steve Gallagher, Members of Masonic Granite Lodge 272 AF&AM.

