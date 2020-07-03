COLUMBIA - John Dale Billingsley, 63, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
He was born October 16, 1956, in Sedalia, a son of the late John F. and Loretta F. (Roark) Billingsley.
He worked in maintenance at Waterloo, retiring after 31 years of service. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a Jeff Gordon fan. He liked country music, watching wrestling and spending time with his family. He was an honorable man, dedicated to his family and would help anybody.
Surviving are three children: John D. Billingsley II, of Sedalia, Lucillya Gamber, of Corpus Christi, TX, and Shaun Billingsley, of Sedalia; two brothers: Charles Billingsley and Roger Billingsley; four step-children: Kevin Prall, Cecilia Tuck, Tracie Karigan and Shelley Fisher; 20 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Alan Billingsley and Mark Billingsley; a half-sister, Tina Hall; and granddaughter, Sierra Nicole.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Chapman officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Carline, David Collins, Junior Jeffries, Lovell Curry and Pete Donatti.
Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
.