SEDALIA - John Duane Knapp, 68, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born March 16, 1952, in Sedalia, MO, a son of Charles and Laura (Dilley) Knapp. On June 14, 1974, in Sedalia, he married Glenita Thierfelder.

John worked as an art teacher for the Sedalia 200 School District and later went into real estate where he would buy and flip houses. He enjoyed many things in life from art and films to cars and Harley motorcycles. John also liked antiques, animals, boxing and architecture. He was fascinated with science and outer space as well as history.

John was a loving soul who always put his family first and he will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife Glenita of 46 years, one daughter, Kendall Welzenbach and her husband Nicholas; two grandchildren, Audrey and Lachlan Welzenbach; one brother Robert Knapp and his wife Sylvia; two nieces, April Hendricks and her husband Adam, Lisa Johnson and her husband Chuck.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his two dogs, Angel and Linus.

There are no services scheduled at this time for John.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter and may be left in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

