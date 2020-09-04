1/1
John Duane Knapp
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - John Duane Knapp, 68, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born March 16, 1952, in Sedalia, MO, a son of Charles and Laura (Dilley) Knapp. On June 14, 1974, in Sedalia, he married Glenita Thierfelder.
John worked as an art teacher for the Sedalia 200 School District and later went into real estate where he would buy and flip houses. He enjoyed many things in life from art and films to cars and Harley motorcycles. John also liked antiques, animals, boxing and architecture. He was fascinated with science and outer space as well as history.
John was a loving soul who always put his family first and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife Glenita of 46 years, one daughter, Kendall Welzenbach and her husband Nicholas; two grandchildren, Audrey and Lachlan Welzenbach; one brother Robert Knapp and his wife Sylvia; two nieces, April Hendricks and her husband Adam, Lisa Johnson and her husband Chuck.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his two dogs, Angel and Linus.
There are no services scheduled at this time for John.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter and may be left in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved