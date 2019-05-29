SEDALIA - John Earl Riley, 80, of Sedalia, MO passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born on June 25, 1938, in Sedalia, the son of Theodor Earl and Elsie M. (Kirpatrick) Riley, who preceded him in death.
On July 27, 1962, in Miami, OK., he was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Sommers, who survives of the home.
John served his country honorably in the US Navy. He worked at Alcan Cable for 26 years. He enjoyed working on cars, playing video games, fixing all kinds of electronics, and making people laugh. Above all things, his favorite pastime was playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Besides his wife of 56 years, survivors include one son, Tim Riley (Vicky) of Sedalia; three daughters Terssia Forsee (Joe) of Sedalia, Brenda Silvestrini (John) of Pennsylvania, and Barbara Gulseth (Brian) of Twin Valley, MN; eleven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Earlene LeMaire and three half-siblings, George Riley, Charlotte Phillips, and Mary Kennedy.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Rev J.D. Reed, officiating.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel.
Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO, with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Josh Riley, Derek Forsee, Jimmy McAvoy, Justin McAvoy, Brendan Gulseth, and Tristen Rice-Forsee.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Robinson, Mark Ream, Joe Forsee, and Jim Haney.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens' Hospital or Shrines Hospital in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 30, 2019