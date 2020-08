Or Copy this URL to Share

THE DALLES, Ore. - John Ethan Allen, formerly of Sedalia, died Aug. 8, 2020, at The Oregon Veterans' Home of The Dalles, Oregon. A private urn committal will be at Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center-Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, Oregon, 97058.

