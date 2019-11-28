Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hunter Jones. View Sign Service Information Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home - Warrensburg 617 N. Maguire St. Warrensburg , MO 64093 (660)-747-9114 Send Flowers Obituary

WARRENSBURG - John Hunter Jones, 97, of La Monte, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, November 27th, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.

John was born on August 13, 1922, on the family farm in La Monte, Mo. He was the youngest son of Ernest Lester and Bertha Hunter Jones, who preceded him in death along with his loving wife of 66 years, Helen Russell Jones, brothers W.C. and Eldon E. Jones and sisters Christine Grime and Marian Hester Glazebrook. John also had two children pass before him, Philip Russell Jones and Carol Diane Fairfax.

John and Helen were married April 11, 1948. John attended East Prairie and Sunny Dell Elementary School and was a graduate of La Monte High School. He also attended Sedalia Business School. He was a member of the La Monte United Methodist Church and served on the trustees committee and as chair of the administrative board. He served on the La Monte school board for many years and operated the scoreboard for basketball games for over 30 years. John was also a 4-H beef leader for a number of years. He was an active member of the Pettis County Soil and Water Conservation and received an honor from the Henry County board for his bulldozing work on the Leeton Farm. John was a well-known and respected lifelong farmer on the families' century farm, established in 1897, and enjoyed sharing the bounties of his harvest with many in the community.

John served in the Coast Guard and was stationed in Hawaii from 1946-47. While there he enjoyed participating in the basketball league, riding motorcycles on the island and having Sunday dinners at his Aunt Sarah Hunter Stanley's house. He coached his son's Little League baseball teams, attended every sporting event he could for every child, grandchild and great-grandchild. And John humbly grew and provided all the popcorn to all summer and winter ball games.

John is survived by his loving children, Mark Hunter Jones and wife Vicki of La Monte; Janie Marie Hearting and husband Darwin of Appleton City, MO; Joy Leann French and husband, Randy of Ste. Genevieve, Mo; grandchildren, Joel Fairfax (Melissa), Seth Fairfax (Caroline), Tye Jones (Deanna), Kyle Jones (Hillary), Cole Jones (Riana), Grant Jones (Rachel), Chance Hearting (Katie), Clayton Hearting, Candice Bullock (Caleb), Michelle French (Rion Curry), Nichole French; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Elaine Russell and Betty Michael; and several nieces and nephews.

John expressed great joy being around and telling stories of his children, grand and great-grandchildren. He loved working on the farm and was an avid gardener, even at the age of 97. He looked forward to playing bridge and would not miss an episode of the Price is Right, if he could help it.

Funeral services will be on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the La Monte United Methodist Church with Rev. Emily Stirewalt officiating with assistance by Melvin Ficken. Interment will follow at La Monte Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons and honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the service time.

