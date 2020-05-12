SEDALIA - John L. Brandkamp, 77, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center, Sedalia.

He was born on February 16, 1943, in Hughesville, MO, the son of Ben and Nellie (Schlons) Brandkamp, who preceded him in death.

On June 14, 1964, in Hughesville, MO, he was united in marriage to Patricia Heuerman, who survives of the home.

John started working at Wheel In-Drive In as a teenager and never missed a day of work. He was still there as owner/operator of the business when they closed their doors. He enjoyed visiting with all his customers and friends. John was an avid fan of NASCAR and had many favorites over the years. He loved his family and was always available to help when needed. John never met a stranger and was loved and respected by many.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, John Brandkamp of Sedalia; a sister, Gertrude Burton of Independence, MO; a brother, Charles Brandkamp of Sedalia; a step-brother, David Schlons of Sedalia; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Richard Brandkamp; brothers, Buck, Lawrence, Robert and Joe Brandkamp; sisters, Anna Lee Hill, Bessie Smith and Geraldine Bradley; mother and father-in-law, Carl and Pearl Heuerman; brother-in-law, Jack Heuerman; and sister-in-law, Lorine Austin.

Graveside service and burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Freeman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Rea Funeral Chapel.

Pallbearers will be John, Richard, Matthew, Stephen, Blake Brandkamp and Eric Kelch.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cannon Cancer Center in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

