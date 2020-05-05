WARRENSBURG - John Lee Aldrich Sr., 78, of Holden, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Ridge Crest Nursing Center in Warrensburg, Missouri.

He was born on November 27, 1941, in Bunceton, Missouri, the son of Bill and Lola (Hill) Aldrich.

John served in the United States Army, spending three years and three months stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska. He was an employee of Western Electric where he worked in electroplating as a Gold Plater. John moved from Belton, Missouri to Holden, Missouri in 1969. He was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lola Hill; one son, Jerry Dale Aldrich; two brothers, Clarence Aldrich and William Luther Aldrich; three sisters, Mary Crum, Helen Pauls and Norma Jean Hill.

John is survived by, his wife, Betty L. Aldrich of Holden, MO; three sons, John Lee Aldrich Jr. and wife Arline Marie of Holden, MO, Ronnie Wayne Aldrich and wife Marsha Hedglin of Holden, MO, Donald Eugene Aldrich and wife Season of Holden, MO; one brother, Donald Charles Aldrich of Sedalia, MO; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO.

