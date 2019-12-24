Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Phillip Higgins. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

LINCOLN - John Phillip Higgins, beloved son, devoted husband, and dedicated father, 76, of Lincoln, MO, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019, at his home. He was born on January 11, 1943, in Sedalia, MO, the son of Amon and Lucy Francis (Thompson) Higgins, who preceded him in death.

On November 3, 2003, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Karen Denise Nolen, who survives of the home.

John was a long-time member of the Sunnyside Methodist Church, Lincoln, MO, where he was baptized. He attended grammar school in Warsaw, MO, and was a 1961 graduate of Warsaw High School. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War September 20, 1966, to September 19, 1968, from where he served with distinction during the Tet Offensive. John continued his service as a lifetime member of Lincoln Post 5925. Following his military service, he began a career with Tri-State Motor Transit Company as an over the road truck driver. After more than 38 years of dedicated service and countless miles driven, he retired with Ditzfeld Transfer Incorporated.

In addition to his wife Karen, of 16 years, he is survived by a son, Michael Higgins (Jana), of El Paso, TX; two step-sons, Donald Worthley (Alicia), of Lincoln, MO and William Worthley, of Lee's Summit; two step-daughters, Kelly Worthley of Springfield, MO and Katherine Krueger (Jarred) of Exeter, NE. He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, Donovan, Caitlin, Samuel, Henry, Blair, Darnelle, Kristin, Tyler, Selena, Vanessa, Amber, McKenize, Micah, Wyatt, Eli, Abigail, Gracie, Derick, and Elliott; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Amelia.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Pastor Barb Culver officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.

Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville, MO, with full military honors conducted by Sedalia Post 2591 and the Missouri Army National Guard.

Pallbearers will be Donald J. Worthley, William Worthley, Ray Reedy, Michael Nolen, Jerrad Krueger, and Harold Oylear.

