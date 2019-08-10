Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie J. Sherrill. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

MESA, Ariz. - Johnnie J. Sherrill, 91, passed away, April 4, 2019, of natural causes at his home in Mesa, Arizona.

Johnnie was born December 25th, 1927 in Hickoria, Arkansas, to Leonard Sherrill and Lurena (Ferniman) Sherrill. Johnnie lived in Missouri, Arkansas, and Michigan for most of his childhood.

Johnnie started high school and left to join the U.S. Marine Corps in February 1946. He separated from the U.S. Marine Corps in May 1947 after which he completed and graduated from Eminence High School in 1949. After graduation, he worked on his father's farm. Throughout his life, Johnnie held many jobs in Missouri, Texas, and Colorado. On September 15, 1951, Johnnie married the love of his life, Erma Louise Cook. They had four children, two girls, and two boys. Johnnie was an active member in both the Church of God of Prophecy in Fort Collins, Colorado, and at Church of God in Sedalia, Missouri.

In addition to his mother and father, he is preceded in death by his wife Erma Louise Sherrill, grandson Joseph Sugg, and daughter-in-law Gwyn Sherrill.

Surviving are his four children, Barbara (Ernie) Sugg of Glasgow, Montana, Shirley Sherrill of Mesa, Arizona, Steven Sherrill of Sedalia, Missouri, Michael (Karin) Sherrill of Gilbert, Arizona. Also, surviving are six grandchildren. Maria (Jeremy) Aaberg of St. Marie, Montana, Zachary Sherrill of Long Beach, California, Amanda (Jesse) Klinginsmith of Avondale, Arizona, Bryan Sherrill of Gilbert, Arizona, Andrew Sherrill of Gilbert, Arizona, and Jacob Sherrill of Sedalia, Missouri. Also, two great-grandchildren Cayden Sugg of Los Angeles, California and Davin Klinginsmith of Avondale, Arizona. Johnnies brothers and sisters Gloria Harter, DC Sherrill, Pete Sherrill, Jeannie Randolph, Don Sherrill.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. August 17, 2019, at the Smithton Cemetery, Rattlesnake Hill Road (Southwest side of Smithton) Smithton, Missouri.

