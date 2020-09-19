SEDALIA - Johnnie Wayne Price, 52, of Sedalia, died Monday, Sept.14, 2020, at his home.
Born Jan. 5, 1968, in Sedalia, he was one of four children of Elvie Clifford Price and Juanita Offenburger.
Johnnie was a 1986 graduate of Warrensburg High School. He honorably served in the United States Army where he held the rank of Sgt. and had received many awards for his service. His awards were Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (4 OLC, Oak Leaf Clusters), Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, NCO (Non Commissioned Officer) Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Medal, Army Overseas Service Ribbon and the Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon.
Johnnie worked as a school bus driver for the Sedalia 200 School District and most recently for the Versailles School District. He enjoyed making balloon animals and doing ventriloquism.
Johnnie will be remembered for being the person to always come to someone's rescue when they needed any help. He would always lend a helping hand even without being asked no matter what the situation would be. He was a jack of all trades and could fix almost anything.
Survivors include his father, E. Clifford Price (Ruby) of Sedalia, his mother, Juanita Price Limbocker of Sedalia, five siblings, Alan C. Price of Sedalia, Lisa Price Bryant of Jefferson City, Erle Price (Susan) of Florence, Rebecca Swihart (Paul) of Blanchard, OK, H. Lee Offenburger, SGM Ret. (Angie) of Jefferson City and the love of his life, Cynthian Prichard Price.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clifford E. and Velma Price; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Velva Offenburger, stepfather, Hayden Limbocker, a sister-in-law, Tammy Price and a niece, Allison Paige Price.
No services are scheduled at this time for Johnnie.
A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Highland Sacred Gardens.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter or charity of your choice
and may be left in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.
For anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, the family encourages you to reach out to the VA Crisis Hotline at 800-273-8255, option 1.