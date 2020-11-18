1/1
Johnny Bob Tygart
SEDALIA - Johnny Bob Tygart, 88, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.
He was born December 12, 1931, in Aldrich, a son of the late Henry Clarence and Anna (Shell) Tygart. On December 5, 1953, in Redlands, CA, he was married to Sarah Ellen Mathis, who preceded him in death on September 1, 2018.
Johnny served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He attended Golden Gate Seminary, receiving an M.S. in Theology and served as Southern Baptist pastor. He retired from Emmett Avenue Church in Sedalia. He also served as pastor to Mojave Baptist Church, CA, Green Acres Baptist Church, CA, Redway Baptist Church, CA, and Newtonia Baptist Church, MO. He also worked at steel mills, was a teacher and substitute teacher. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Johnny was involved in raising rabbits and chickens during his childhood. This passion continued through his adult life. He exhibited in many state and county fairs and enjoyed the camaraderie of other breeders and exhibitors in his travels.
Survivors include three children: Sandra Lee Tygart, of Sedalia, John Alan Tygart, of Highlandville, and Cynthia Lynn Green, of Federal Way, WA; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Shell Tygart and Billy Jo Tygart; and three sisters, Betty Mitchell, Mary Lee Moore and Frances Redman.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time.
Burial will be at a later date in the Springfield Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Baptist Children's Home.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
