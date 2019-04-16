Obituary Print Joseph R. Aid III (1935 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

TYLER, Texas - Joseph R. Aid III, 83, of Tyler, TX, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home.

He was born October 16, 1935, in West Plains, MO to Joseph Richard Aid Jr. and Reba Toney Aid.

Joe was a graduate of West Plains High School and the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Rolla, MO, receiving a degree in Chemical Engineering, and later earning his Masters. On June 4, 1959, he married Lucene Anne Corbitt, who preceded him in death in 1993. On April 9, 1994, he married Mary Ann Roberts Ogle.

Joe was a chemical engineer with numerous companies over the years, and later in his career worked for the City of West Plains as City Safety Coordinator. After relocating to Tyler, he attended the First Baptist Church and was the Director of the Adult One Sunday School program. He also attended St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, Tyler.

He served as a volunteer with prison ministries, was supportive of Veterans at the Watkins Logan Texas State Veterans Home, spent time as a volunteer with the Family Assistance Center of First Baptist Church, and sang with The Good Old Boys. Joe spent his life serving others through numerous organizations, to include Kiwanis, Lion's Club, and the Boy Scouts.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patricia Aid Hollingshad; his first wife, Lucene C. Aid; and his stepson, Kelly Ogle. He is survived by his wife, Ann Ogle Aid of Tyler; his brother, Toney Aid and wife Kathleen of West Plains, MO; his children, Jon Mark Aid of Crawford, NE, Michael C. Aid and wife Tammi of Huntsville, AL, Andrea Aid Buerky and husband Gareth of Tipton, MO, and Richard L. Aid and wife Kelly of Huntsville, AL.

He is also survived by his stepchildren, Kirby Ogle and wife Cathy of Duncanville, TX, Scott Ogle of Kyle, TX, and Skip Ogle and wife Stephanie, of Tyler; 16 grandchildren, Jessica Coleman Carsurd, Tina Coleman Baird, Rexann Coleman Cecil, Samantha Aid Brown, Christopher Aid, Justin Aid, Austin Buerky, Robert Aid, Morghan Buerky, Jacob Aid, Emma Aid, Ryan Ogle, Elizabeth Ogle Krahulik, Tyler Ogle, Adam Ogle and Ashley Ogle; as well as 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Services will follow at 2:30 p.m. with the Reverend Don Walker officiating. All will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.

7525 Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler , TX 75703

(903) 581-2008

