KANSAS CITY - Joseph William Homan, 57, of Liberty, MO, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City in Kansas City, MO.

He was born on May 17, 1961, in Sedalia, MO, the son of Edwin L. and Orilla Mae (Smith) Homan, who preceded him in death.

On March 25, 2006, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Carla Jo Naylor, who resides in the home.

Joe worked as a commercial contract painter and was owner/operator of Specialty Builders in Sedalia. He specialized in painting nursing homes and apartment complexes. Joe enjoyed riding his Harley, going fishing, camping, telling stories and socializing with his family and friends and especially loved spending his time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Kristy Curtner of Sedalia, Amy Johnson (Darrnell) of Sedalia, Jennifer Brasfield (Kenny) of Jackson, TN, Ashley Maupins-Deml (William) of Kansas City, MO, Angel McDaniels of Kansas City, MO, and Merle Piers II (Haley) of Kansas City, MO; 22 grandchildren; a great-grandson; four siblings, Lola Smith (John) of Nixa, MO, Richard L. Homan, of Warrensburg, MO, Connie Chevalier (Bill) of La Monte, and Vickie Homan of Sedalia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons, Williams Maupins-Deml Jr. and Cody James Smith; a great-nephew, Jaxon Harshner; and his mother, Ruby M. Fowler-Homan.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center with Pastor Jim Downing Jr. officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Celebration Center.

1001 S. Limit Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-4732

