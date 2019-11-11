Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph William McBride. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Joseph William McBride, 67, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born Oct. 28, 1952, in Wichita, KS, he was one of three children of Joseph Gilford McBride and Dorothy Marie (Weiss) McBride Traxler.

Joe was a 1970 graduate of Wichita North High School. He then earned a B.S. in Automotive and Electrical Engineering from Pittsburg State University.

On Sep. 7, 1974, in Pittsburg, KS, he married Wanda L. (Wolf). To this union two children were born, Kimberley and Jeffery.

Joe was an automotive instructor at State Fair Community College from 1974 to 1978 and then started his 29-year career at Waterloo Industries where he was an electrical engineer.

His favorite pastime was antique cars. He was happiest when he was in his garage working on cars. Joe was proud of his '51 Hudson Hornet, which he affectionately named "Mary Jane." He used to go to Hudson meets all over the country. He was a member of the West Central MO Car Club.

Joe also enjoyed traveling and fishing. He was a member of Sedalia Lodge 236 AF & AM.

Joe was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Wanda of the home; two children, Kimberley Miller of Sedalia, and Jeffery McBride (Jennifer) of Nixa; four grandchildren, Drake Miller, Eleanor Miller, James Grother-McBride, and JayAnna McBride; a brother-in-law, Larry Veach; three nieces and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-parents, Robbie and Rachel Traxler; two sisters, Mary Veach and Josephine McBride (in infancy); and son-in-law, David B. Miller.

A visitation will be held at Heckart Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. Following the visitation, Joe's family will receive guests at the local home of a family member. Details and information will be available through the funeral home. A private interment service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made at the funeral home to be given to State Fair Community College Foundation, honoring his work and dedication to the students and departments which he served. SEDALIA - Joseph William McBride, 67, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.Born Oct. 28, 1952, in Wichita, KS, he was one of three children of Joseph Gilford McBride and Dorothy Marie (Weiss) McBride Traxler.Joe was a 1970 graduate of Wichita North High School. He then earned a B.S. in Automotive and Electrical Engineering from Pittsburg State University.On Sep. 7, 1974, in Pittsburg, KS, he married Wanda L. (Wolf). To this union two children were born, Kimberley and Jeffery.Joe was an automotive instructor at State Fair Community College from 1974 to 1978 and then started his 29-year career at Waterloo Industries where he was an electrical engineer.His favorite pastime was antique cars. He was happiest when he was in his garage working on cars. Joe was proud of his '51 Hudson Hornet, which he affectionately named "Mary Jane." He used to go to Hudson meets all over the country. He was a member of the West Central MO Car Club.Joe also enjoyed traveling and fishing. He was a member of Sedalia Lodge 236 AF & AM.Joe was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Wanda of the home; two children, Kimberley Miller of Sedalia, and Jeffery McBride (Jennifer) of Nixa; four grandchildren, Drake Miller, Eleanor Miller, James Grother-McBride, and JayAnna McBride; a brother-in-law, Larry Veach; three nieces and two nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; step-parents, Robbie and Rachel Traxler; two sisters, Mary Veach and Josephine McBride (in infancy); and son-in-law, David B. Miller.A visitation will be held at Heckart Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. Following the visitation, Joe's family will receive guests at the local home of a family member. Details and information will be available through the funeral home. A private interment service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made at the funeral home to be given to State Fair Community College Foundation, honoring his work and dedication to the students and departments which he served. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close