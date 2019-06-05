Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Janette Barker. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Josephine Janette Barker, 81, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born November 19, 1937, in California, MO, daughter of William Edward "Bill" and Margaret Adeline (Petree) Murray.

Janette was a 1955 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School.

In 1955, she married Bobbie Barker. Together they owned United Farm Agency where she was broker, Busy Bee Horse Arena and Barker Construction.

Janette also worked as the classified manager at the Sedalia Democrat and in the credit union at Pittsburg Corning.

She was a dedicated volunteer for many organizations including Meals on Wheels. She donated toys to Community Santa and supported Show-Me Christian Youth Home.

Janette was a member of Moose Lodge 1242 and was the 1989 Woman of the Moose. She earned her Academy of Friendship degree on March 13, 2000, her College of Regents degree on June 19, 2005, and her Star Recorder degree on July 5, 2010. She served in the capacities of Senior Regent, Junior Graduate Regent, Recorder, Chaplain, Junior Regent and Secretary/Treasurer.

She was also a member of the American Legion.

Surviving are two children, Ronnie Barker, of Texas, and Terri Barker Bartol (Fred), of Sedalia; two grandchildren, Justin Barker (Heather), of Texas, and Shelby Barker (Emily), of Georgia; seven great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bronx, Beckham, Ellise, Willow, Dodge and Story; and a brother, James Murray (Theresa), of Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons in infancy, Darrell and Dannie.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Heckart Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Downing officiating.

Casket bearers will be Justin Barker, Fred Bartol, Joe Cook, Paul Albin, Dennis Henderson and Mike Smethers.

Honorary bearers will be Ruth Kell, Elaine Killion, Jean Boston, Denise Shephard, Marsha Emo, Teri Neumann and Missy Marksberry.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on June 6, 2019

