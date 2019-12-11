Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce A. Hughes. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

HIGGINSVILLE - Joyce A. Hughes, 76, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her daughter's home in Higginsville, MO.

Joyce was born Oct. 14, 1943, in Warrensburg, MO, the daughter of Roy L. and Dora L. "Dodie" (Albin) Herd. On July 10, 197,1 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Sedalia, she married Ronald Howard Hughes who preceded her in death on July 30, 2013.

Joyce was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She worked for the EW Thompson State School from 1978 to 2002 as a teacher aid and drove the school bus for 25 years. Joyce enjoyed playing games on her computer with her friends and watching game shows. She loved spending time with grandchildren and watching them in different activities as well as taking family outings together. She also loved fishing and spending time with her dog, Ace.

Survivors include three children, David Campbell (Donna) of Wyoming, IL, Kim Wiley of Higginsville, MO, Rocky Hughes (Phelessia) of Sedalia, MO; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to both of her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Lee Herd, and two grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Heckart Funeral Home.

