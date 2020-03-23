Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Alene (Williams) Knight. View Sign Service Information Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home Inc 1002 E. 1st Concordia , MO 64020 (660)-463-2266 Send Flowers Obituary

INDEPENDENCE- Joyce Alene Williams Knight, 80, of Sweet Springs, Mo. passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence Mo.

Due to current concerns with large gatherings, the family will hold a private family service with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Sweet Springs.

Born Sept. 29, 1939, at the home of her grandparents in Sweet Springs, Missouri, she was the daughter of Charles L. and Elsie Wheeland Williams. On April 14, 1957, she married Kenneth Dean Knight her high school sweetheart who preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include three sons, Tony Knight of Blue Springs, Mo., Paul Knight and wife Barbara of Oak Grove, Mo. and Steve Knight and wife Michelle of Concordia, Mo; one daughter, Linda Knight Bray and husband Neal of Sweet Springs, Mo; nine grandchildren, Matthew Knight, Michael Knight and wife Erin, Jessicia Knight Keown (children of Tony), Lindsey Knight Bubalo and husband Rich, Kelley Knight Buntin and husband Bradley (children of Paul), Ryan Bray and wife Kimbra, Lauren Dierking and husband Stewart (children of Linda), Kyle Knight and wife Amy, Cody Knight and wife Magen (children of Steve); 14 great-grandchildren, Easton Knight, Ellie Keown, Jameson Bubalo, Hadley Bubalo, Sophia Bray, Miles Bray, Juliet Bray, Brook Dierking, Jase Dierking, Braylinn Dierking, Kaysen Knight, Kanen Knight, Ryker Knight and Raylynn Knight; one sister, Vivian Wiley of Sweet Springs; one brother, Charles "Willie" Williams of Mount Holly, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Disciples of Christ Christian Church, 400 Bridge St., Sweet Springs, MO 65351 or the Sweet Springs Restoration Foundation in care of Jared Brewer at Equity Bank, 300 S. Miller St., Sweet Springs, MO 65351. Friends may sign the online register book at

INDEPENDENCE- Joyce Alene Williams Knight, 80, of Sweet Springs, Mo. passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence Mo.Due to current concerns with large gatherings, the family will hold a private family service with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Sweet Springs.Born Sept. 29, 1939, at the home of her grandparents in Sweet Springs, Missouri, she was the daughter of Charles L. and Elsie Wheeland Williams. On April 14, 1957, she married Kenneth Dean Knight her high school sweetheart who preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include three sons, Tony Knight of Blue Springs, Mo., Paul Knight and wife Barbara of Oak Grove, Mo. and Steve Knight and wife Michelle of Concordia, Mo; one daughter, Linda Knight Bray and husband Neal of Sweet Springs, Mo; nine grandchildren, Matthew Knight, Michael Knight and wife Erin, Jessicia Knight Keown (children of Tony), Lindsey Knight Bubalo and husband Rich, Kelley Knight Buntin and husband Bradley (children of Paul), Ryan Bray and wife Kimbra, Lauren Dierking and husband Stewart (children of Linda), Kyle Knight and wife Amy, Cody Knight and wife Magen (children of Steve); 14 great-grandchildren, Easton Knight, Ellie Keown, Jameson Bubalo, Hadley Bubalo, Sophia Bray, Miles Bray, Juliet Bray, Brook Dierking, Jase Dierking, Braylinn Dierking, Kaysen Knight, Kanen Knight, Ryker Knight and Raylynn Knight; one sister, Vivian Wiley of Sweet Springs; one brother, Charles "Willie" Williams of Mount Holly, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.Memorial contributions may be made to the Disciples of Christ Christian Church, 400 Bridge St., Sweet Springs, MO 65351 or the Sweet Springs Restoration Foundation in care of Jared Brewer at Equity Bank, 300 S. Miller St., Sweet Springs, MO 65351. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close