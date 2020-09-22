1/1
Joyce M. Wills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Joyce M. Wills, 86, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home.
She was born on March 18, 1934, in Green Ridge, MO, a daughter of Lawrence and Allie Mae (Miller) Miller. On November 29, 1952, in Harrison, AR, she married Kletis Wills.
Joyce graduated from Green Ridge High School and later went on to take secretarial classes. She worked for Swift's and then as a waitress at Chuck's Café. In her earlier years, Joyce and Kletis enjoyed going out dancing. They would also spend time traveling and just going for drives on the weekends. She loved spending as much time with her grandchildren as possible and she enjoyed going to flea markets, which was something she had done for over 20 years. In later years, Kletis would take Joyce for a drive every day to Liberty Park where they would spend time feeding the squirrels.
Survivors include her husband, Kletis, of 67 years; two daughters, Debra Woodall of Louisiana, MO, Terrie Blankenship (Stan) of Sedalia, MO; six grandchildren, Richard Eugene Lortz, Edward Michael Woodall (Crystal), Ramsey Dickerman (Jason), Jason Woodall (Becky), K. Michael Blankenship (Heather) and Kristina Wetzel; nine great-grandchildren, Payton and Marshall Woodall, Reeve and Rayne Dickerman, Sebastian, Serenity and Robert Woodall, Bryce and Brannock Blankenship, Gage Edwards and Grace Wetzel.
In addition to both of her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Lawrence; one infant sister, Anna Bell and her son-in-law, Randall Woodall.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Rehmer officiating.
Casket bearers will be Richard Lortz, K. Michael Blankenship, Edward Woodall, Bryce Blankenship, Gage Edwards and Brannock Blankenship.
Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fair View Nursing Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved