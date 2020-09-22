SEDALIA - Joyce M. Wills, 86, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home.

She was born on March 18, 1934, in Green Ridge, MO, a daughter of Lawrence and Allie Mae (Miller) Miller. On November 29, 1952, in Harrison, AR, she married Kletis Wills.

Joyce graduated from Green Ridge High School and later went on to take secretarial classes. She worked for Swift's and then as a waitress at Chuck's Café. In her earlier years, Joyce and Kletis enjoyed going out dancing. They would also spend time traveling and just going for drives on the weekends. She loved spending as much time with her grandchildren as possible and she enjoyed going to flea markets, which was something she had done for over 20 years. In later years, Kletis would take Joyce for a drive every day to Liberty Park where they would spend time feeding the squirrels.

Survivors include her husband, Kletis, of 67 years; two daughters, Debra Woodall of Louisiana, MO, Terrie Blankenship (Stan) of Sedalia, MO; six grandchildren, Richard Eugene Lortz, Edward Michael Woodall (Crystal), Ramsey Dickerman (Jason), Jason Woodall (Becky), K. Michael Blankenship (Heather) and Kristina Wetzel; nine great-grandchildren, Payton and Marshall Woodall, Reeve and Rayne Dickerman, Sebastian, Serenity and Robert Woodall, Bryce and Brannock Blankenship, Gage Edwards and Grace Wetzel.

In addition to both of her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Lawrence; one infant sister, Anna Bell and her son-in-law, Randall Woodall.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Rehmer officiating.

Casket bearers will be Richard Lortz, K. Michael Blankenship, Edward Woodall, Bryce Blankenship, Gage Edwards and Brannock Blankenship.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fair View Nursing Home.

