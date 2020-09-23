1/1
Joyce Marie (Harp) Dotson
SEDALIA - Joyce Marie Harp Dotson, 71, of Sedalia, MO, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 11, 2020, after her battle with brain cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Dotson; daughter, Tina Dotson; grandsons, Cody Bradley and Wesley Bradley; father, John Q. Chambers Jr.; sisters, Judy Didlot and husband Jim, Christine Silna and husband Jeff; brothers, John Q. Chambers III, Tarchechee Chambers and wife Kathy, and David Chambers; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Chambers; sister, Nita Ann; and brother, Joseph Wayne.
Joyce loved her career at Lifeguard EMS & APS EMS Until she retired. She was an active member of the NRA.
Joyce had a heart of gold and would give so much of herself to others. She could fill a room with laughter. She had a love for the great outdoors and loved to go fishing, hunting, metal detecting & mushroom hunting. Joyce got so much pleasure sitting outside watching and feeding her hummingbirds. One of her favorite things to do was to travel to Oregon to visit family and spend time at the place she loved the most, the Oregon Coast. She could walk the beach for hours collecting agates.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lifepointe Church, Sedalia.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
