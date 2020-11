Or Copy this URL to Share

SEDALIA - Joyce Persinger, 85, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia.

A visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. both at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Columbia, Mo., 65202. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

