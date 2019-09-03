Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Dean Waggoner. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Visitation 1:00 PM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Juanita Dean Waggoner, 90, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Four Seasons Living Center.

She was born February 2, 1929, in Sedalia, MO, a daughter of William P. and Ethel M. (Maness) Furnell. On October 19, 1946, in Sedalia, she married Clyde E. Waggoner who preceded her in death in August of 1994.

Juanita was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She worked at the Connor-Wagner Women's Clothing Store as General Manager for 22 years. She was a school bus driver for the Sedalia School District for 18 years. Juanita was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Club where she had served as the recording secretary. One of the things that she enjoyed very much was the time she worked with transportation in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, GA.

Survivors include one son, Glenn Waggoner (Marsha) of Sedalia, MO; one brother, Larry Furnell, of Sedalia, MO; one grandson, Shawn Waggoner of Sedalia, MO; four great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to both of her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Waggoner; one granddaughter, Melissa Sarver; four brothers, William Furnell, Joseph Furnell, Bobby Furnell and Wilfred Furnell; three sisters, Deloris Sims, Lydia McGaugh and Idella Cook.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service Friday at the funeral home. The burial will follow the service at Highland Sacred Gardens.

