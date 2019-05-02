Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Lorraine (Lucas) Francis. View Sign Service Information Royer-Hays Funeral & Cremation Services 205 Sw 17Th St Blue Springs , MO 64015 (816)-229-5551 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Lorraine (Lucas) Francis, 82, of Sedalia, Missouri, went to be with the Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at Calvary Baptist Church in Blue Springs, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Annie Armstrong Missionary Offering through the Missouri Baptist in Jefferson City, which supports Baptist missionaries working in the United States.

Judy was born May 21, 1936, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was her pastor-father's assistant as a young woman, playing the piano each Sunday in inner-city services in St. Louis. Judy married Ted E. Francis in August 1954 with support of their ministry for the next 65 years. She taught Sunday School and Bible School, was a nursery coordinator, WMU Director, and life-long church worker with Ted. She was dearly loved by her family and the many people whose lives she touched over the years.

