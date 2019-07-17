Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Ann Mitts. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Ann Mitts (nee: Howard), of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the age of 77.

Cherished daughter of the late Marvin and Ruth Howard; devoted mother of Stacy (Steven) Harvey of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri; loving grandmother of Nathan Harvey and Elizabeth Harvey; dear sister of Mike Howard and the late Larry (Donna) Howard; she is also survived by loving nieces and nephew.

Born and raised in Sedalia, Missouri, Judy graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1959 and then went on to graduate from the University of Central Missouri. She went on to work in her family business, Howard Construction Company, until her retirement as a co-owner after a 38-year career. Judy was a member of the First Baptist Church. After moving from Sedalia to Lake St. Louis in 2012, she became an active resident in the Heritage of Hawk Ridge retirement community.

Judy had a lifelong love of reading. In her retirement, she also enjoyed many clubhouse activities and events in her new community. She cherished her friends, old and new. She is remembered by her family as kind, helpful, and easygoing, with a huge heart and loving nature. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and nothing gave her as much joy as time spent with her beloved family. Judy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Sedalia School District Foundation to benefit libraries in the district. P.O. Box 2505, Sedalia, MO 65302-2505.

