SEDALIA - Judy Carol Schick, 74, of Sedalia, MO, passed away February 9, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.

She was born on June 25, 1945, in Sedalia, the daughter of Chester W. Kerr and Helen B. Lewis, who preceded her in death.

On November 18, 1966, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to David Lee Schick, who resides in the home.

Judy worked at Town & Country Shoes Inc. In 1972 she started an in-home daycare so she could stay home and take care of her children. Through the 42 years of babysitting, she has raised countless children that she called her own family. Judy enjoyed putting puzzles together and playing bingo. Judy especially loved attending her grandchildren's activities and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband David, she is survived by three daughters, Kristina Weller (Doug) of Hurst, TX, Angela Harvey (Eric) of Nelson, MO, and Julie Arnold (Joe) of La Monte, MO; eight grandchildren, Meagan Weller, Nathan Weller, Katelynn Harvey, Andrew Harvey, Logan Arnold, Ali Harvey, Madison Arnold, and Lia Harvey; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Kerr; a sister, Katherine Rudd; and a sister at infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, with Pastor Randy Richards officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Chapel.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Weller, Logan Arnold, Andrew Harvey, Lyle Rudd, Kyle Rupe, Travis Rupe.

Honorary bearers will be Meagan Weller, Katelynn Harvey, Ali Harvey, Madison Arnold, Lia Harvey, Ashley Fry, Peggy Rupe.

