Judy K. Althage
1947-2020
OSAGE BEACH - Judy K. Althage, age 72, of Rocky Mount, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Osage Beach Rehabilitation Center in Osage Beach, Missouri.
Judy was born October 11, 1947 in Sedalia, Missouri, the daughter of Norman A. and Martha E. (Schroeder) Kreisler.
On March 26, 1967, Judy was united in marriage to Gilbert Althage in Sedalia, Missouri. They shared 53 years together at the time of her passing.
Judy was a long-time member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Lake Ozark, Missouri. She worked for many years as an accountant for the State of Missouri. In her spare time, she enjoyed researching and updating family history, sewing, and doing crafts. More than anything, Judy loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.
Judy is survived by her husband Gilbert Althage of the home; daughter Lisa R. O'Donnell (Michael) of Suwanee, Georgia; son Daniel J. Althage (Shelly) of Lenexa, Kansas; 6 grandchildren Dylan M. O'Donnell, Emily G. O'Donnell, Samuel N. Althage, Henry D. Althage, Lucy H. Althage, and Noah G. Althage; brother Dennis R. Kreisler (Pat) of Sedalia, Missouri; and many other relatives and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Martha Kreisler.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Lake Ozark, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church.
Memorial donations are suggested to Christ the King Lutheran Church - 2020 Building Fund.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
2861 Highway 42
Osage Beach, MO 65065
(573) 348-3232
