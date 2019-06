Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Marie Kabler. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Judy Marie Kabler, 72, of Sedalia, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, after a long battle with COPD at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born August 2, 1946, in Denver, CO, daughter of Leroy Vernon and Isabell (Sailor) Roby.

On May 15, 1982, in Sedalia, she married Danny W. Kabler.

Judy was a homemaker and enjoyed fishing and doing crafts. She was a Baptist. Judy loved all of her family and friends and especially her little dog Tuffy.

Surviving are her husband, Danny, of the home; a son, David Allen Schoenherr, of Sedalia; a daughter, Tammy Kay Pittman (Daniel), of Sedalia; two stepsons, Douglas Wayne Kabler and Dale Wade Kabler, both of Sedalia; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Lorie Bonfiglio, of Reno, NV, and Brenda Lee Tyarman and Beverly Roby, both of California.

Private family services will be held at a later date with interment to follow in Union Cemetery near Beaman, MO.

