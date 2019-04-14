LINCOLN - Judy Sue Thomas, 80, of Sedalia, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Lincoln Community Care Center in Lincoln.
Born August 27, 1938, in Triplett, MO, she was a daughter of the late John T. and Sue M. (Becker) Stouffer. On May 4, 1958, she married Howard Mac Thomas, who preceded her in death.
Judy was a 1956 graduate of Northwestern High School in Mendon. During her husband's time in the service, they lived in Germany, Hawaii and Sedalia. She worked 20 years as a nurse's aide at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall and later at Commanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, OK. She also worked at Wendy's in Sedalia for 19 years until her retirement. Judy attended the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center in Sedalia.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan Bybee of Sedalia; a son, John Thomas of Chicago, IL; a sister, Kristin Zuzenak of Olathe, KS; two grandchildren, Richard Jackson and Alec Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at McCullough Cemetery in Triplett with the Rev. Jim Downing Jr. officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Benton County Hospice or Lincoln Community Care Center, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.
McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
519 S Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-8000
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 15, 2019