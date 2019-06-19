Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Mary Dove. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

KANSAS CITY - Julia Mary Dove, 74, of Green Ridge, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.

She was born on April 30, 1945, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Henry Francis Xavier and Marjorie June (Ward) Stein, who preceded her in death.

On October 27, 2001, in Sedalia, MO, she was united in marriage to James J. Dove, who resides in the home.

Julia was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sedalia. She was a member of the George T. Murphy 491 American Legion Auxiliary, and the 40 & 8 Societe de La Femme. Julia worked as a budget analyst for Whiteman Air Force Base Hospital for 20 years until retirement in 2004.

Julia's family was very important to her and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She was active in Boy Scouting as a committee member, various church organizations at Holy Family Parish at Whiteman Air Force Base, as well as the Loretto School Alumni Association.

In addition to her husband Jim, she is survived by four children, Elizabeth Schmidt (Michael) of Great Falls, MT, Joshua Lowery of Edmond, OK, Jamie Dove of Warrensburg, MO, and Matthew Dove (Samantha) of Warsaw, MO; four grandchildren, Blaine, Madeline, Jordan, and Ella; a sister, Marjorie Blasche (John) of Overland Park, KS; a number of nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John F. Stein.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Mark Miller, C.P.P.S officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. at the church.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Cliff Stein, Xavier Stein, Blaine Schmidt, Landon Dove, Derrick Pritchett, Doug Norush.

Honorary bearers will be Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Cantey, Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Teaford, and Mr. and Mrs. Tony McCarthy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyme Disease Association or to the Kansas City Hospice House in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

