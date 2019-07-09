OSAGE BEACH - Karen Ann "Little Bit" Jolliff, age 55, of Gravois Mills, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach.
She was born August 23, 1963, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Delbert Ray and Billy Ann (Olmstead) Jolliff.
Karen was employed at the Higginsville State School for two years. After moving to the lake, she worked at Osage Beach Premium Outlets for several years.
She was a very spiritual person who loved nature and being outdoors. She was an avid rock and arrowhead collector. Karen enjoyed crafting, making dream catchers, painting, crocheting, flower gardening, listening to music and dancing. She loved animals, especially her dog, Mio, and cat, Biscuit.
She was a member of the Rock, Gem and Mineral Club.
She is survived by her daughters, Mia Bryant and husband Bobby of Montreal, Missouri, Michele Jolliff of Gravois Mills, Missouri and Sabrina O'Neill and husband Terry of Exeter, New Hampshire; nine grandchildren; her mother, Billy O'Bannon and significant other, Tom Osborn of Sunrise Beach; her significant other, Terry Lisenby of the home; two half-brothers; two half-sisters and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Ray Jolliff, step-father, David O'Bannon, companion, Dennis "Rainmaker" Buzan, step-brother, Kevin O'Bannon, step-sister, Paula O'Bannon and grandson, Johnny Jolliff.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel and the family requests those in attendance wear purple in honor of Karen. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Graveside services and inurnment will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Midwest Transplant Network, 1900 West 47th Place Suite 100, Westwood, Kansas 66205. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 10, 2019