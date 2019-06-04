TAVARES, Fla. - Karen Marie Bartlett Bultemeier, 69, of Sorrento, Florida, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Waterman Hospital.

Born August 28, 1949, in Sedalia, Mo., she was the Daughter of the late James and Elsie Bartlett.

For the last 26 years, she had her own travel agency, Dream Vacations, and was active in Grace Point Church.

She was preceded in death by her brother James Bartlett Jr.

She is survived by husband Dell Bultemeier Sorrento, Fl. Twin sons Adam Bultemeier and wife Leanna of Apopka, Fl. Brett Bultemeier and wife Erin of Eustis Fl. Twin sister Kay Shultz and husband Stanley Shultz of Eustis, Fl.

Brother David and Pam Bartlett of San Diego, Ca.

Brother Dennis and Robin Bartlett of Sedalia, Mo. and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at Grace Point Church in Apopka, Fl. on Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m.