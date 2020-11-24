1/1
Karimah Clarion (Stone) Staten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karimah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Karimah Clarion Staten (Stone), 25, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born on May 25, 1995, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Grayland Eugene Stone of Kansas City, MO, and Soraiyeh Fatimeh Hassan (E. Osazee Frank) of Sedalia.
Karimah was full of life. She had the most vibrant smile at any given time. She never let anything stop her from achieving her goals. Her free spirit was known by all who loved her. Karimah loved taking care of others and wanted nothing more than to be a mother to her two sons. She achieved her vocational completion as a Certified Nurse Aid and Med. Tech. in 2018. She worked at Twin Oaks in Sedalia and was admired by her clients and staff. Karimah will be greatly missed by so many friends and family within the community, but her smile and spunky personality will live on forever. She was one of a kind!
In addition to her parents, she is survived by four siblings, Eyad, Nadya, and Ryanah Ahmed of Sedalia, and Zoey Stone of Kansas City, MO; maternal grandparents, Agha Hassan of Independence, MO, and Mary McCormick of Waukesha, WI.
She was preceded in death by a son, Zakari Amir; and her unborn son, Kierre Omari; her paternal grandparents, Cleona Stone and Edward Thompson.
A graveside service and burial will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia with Agha Hassan officiating.
A private family prayer service will be held prior to the graveside at Rea Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rea Funeral Chapel, 1001 S. Limit Ave. Sedalia, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved