SEDALIA - Karimah Clarion Staten (Stone), 25, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her home.

She was born on May 25, 1995, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Grayland Eugene Stone of Kansas City, MO, and Soraiyeh Fatimeh Hassan (E. Osazee Frank) of Sedalia.

Karimah was full of life. She had the most vibrant smile at any given time. She never let anything stop her from achieving her goals. Her free spirit was known by all who loved her. Karimah loved taking care of others and wanted nothing more than to be a mother to her two sons. She achieved her vocational completion as a Certified Nurse Aid and Med. Tech. in 2018. She worked at Twin Oaks in Sedalia and was admired by her clients and staff. Karimah will be greatly missed by so many friends and family within the community, but her smile and spunky personality will live on forever. She was one of a kind!

In addition to her parents, she is survived by four siblings, Eyad, Nadya, and Ryanah Ahmed of Sedalia, and Zoey Stone of Kansas City, MO; maternal grandparents, Agha Hassan of Independence, MO, and Mary McCormick of Waukesha, WI.

She was preceded in death by a son, Zakari Amir; and her unborn son, Kierre Omari; her paternal grandparents, Cleona Stone and Edward Thompson.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia with Agha Hassan officiating.

A private family prayer service will be held prior to the graveside at Rea Funeral Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rea Funeral Chapel, 1001 S. Limit Ave. Sedalia, MO.

