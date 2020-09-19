1/1
Kathryn B. Sieleman
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLUMBIA - Kathryn B. Sieleman, 96, of Sedalia, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
She was born September 10, 1924, in Kansas City, MO, a daughter of the late Charles Jerome and Agnes Marie (Hartnett) Oxley. On November 27, 1944, in Amarillo, TX, she married John Anthony Sieleman who preceded her in death.
Kathryn was a member of St. Vincent de Paul parish in Sedalia and attended services at the Sacred Heart Chapel. She was a homemaker. Kathryn was a volunteer at Bothwell Hospital for many years and enjoyed her time there. She enjoyed playing golf and spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks. Kathryn's greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Surviving are four children, Michael Sieleman of Phoenix, AZ, Pamela Brulez of Olathe, KS, Patricia Aduddell of Lawrence, KS and Jacqueline Knox of Sedalia; four brothers, John, Richard, Larry and Michael Oxley; and one sister, Helen LaPlante; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Donald Oxley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Sacred Heart School, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
519 S Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved