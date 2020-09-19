COLUMBIA - Kathryn B. Sieleman, 96, of Sedalia, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

She was born September 10, 1924, in Kansas City, MO, a daughter of the late Charles Jerome and Agnes Marie (Hartnett) Oxley. On November 27, 1944, in Amarillo, TX, she married John Anthony Sieleman who preceded her in death.

Kathryn was a member of St. Vincent de Paul parish in Sedalia and attended services at the Sacred Heart Chapel. She was a homemaker. Kathryn was a volunteer at Bothwell Hospital for many years and enjoyed her time there. She enjoyed playing golf and spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks. Kathryn's greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Surviving are four children, Michael Sieleman of Phoenix, AZ, Pamela Brulez of Olathe, KS, Patricia Aduddell of Lawrence, KS and Jacqueline Knox of Sedalia; four brothers, John, Richard, Larry and Michael Oxley; and one sister, Helen LaPlante; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Donald Oxley.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Sacred Heart School, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store