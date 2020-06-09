SEDALIA - Kathryn Marie Martin, 75, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home.

She was born on February 25, 1945, in Sedalia, the daughter of Thomas Homer and Myrl Josephine (Poynter) Kindle, who preceded her in death.

On May 25, 1962, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Corbett Ray Martin, who preceded her in death May 10, 2020.

Kathy had a variety of occupations. She worked at Western Electric, the Lee's Summit Police Department, Lee's Summit Clinic, Margie's Bridal Shop, and later was the owner of Kathy's Bridal Shop, Sharp Bonding Co. and retired from the Teamsters Local Union 41. Kathy was mostly known as a supportive pastor's wife for over 40 years.

Kathy enjoyed bringing laughter into the world and people's lives. Kathy will be remembered for loving unconditionally. Her life's mission was to spread the love of Jesus.

Survivors include three sons, Corbett Ray Martin Jr. (Theresa) of Windsor, Darin Wayne Martin (Trichelle) of Broken Arrow, OK, and Steven Samual Martin (Anna) of Raymore, MO; a daughter, Carrie Maxine Martin (Jon Beckman) of Sedalia; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lucille Bowers, Edith Rickey, Mary Jett, Maxine Griggs, Tom Kindle, Loyd Kindle, Patsy Pyle, Sue Belle Brockman, Joan Collier, Alfred Kindle, Tina Smith, Janie Kindle, and Ola Nadine Klein.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Jason Kindle officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at La Monte Cemetery, La Monte, MO.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Counts, Bradley Martin, Tanner Martin, Tyler Martin, Billy Gudde, Tristan Sprinkle, Zach Sprinkle, Trevor Mallard, Luke Gieschen, Kelsie Gudde, Katie Gudde, Madison Martin, Makayla Martin, Latasha O'Bryan, Chelsea Martin, Gabbi Mallard, Shelby Sprinkle, and Gracy Lisanti-Jobe.

Honorary bearers will be Denise Warner, Connie and John Pope, Jerry and Cathy Marin, Frankie Kindle, and Janice Kay Pearman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bethlehem Baptist Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

