COLUMBIA - Kathy Lynn (Alexander) McDonald, 68, of Jefferson City, Mo., passed away August 3, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Kathy was born in Sedalia, Mo., on May 5, 1951, to Wilbur Owen "Bud" Alexander and Nellie Joan (Dial) Alexander, who reside in Houstonia, Mo.

On May 23, 1971, she was united in marriage to Larry McDonald. After their wedding, they made their home in Big Spring, Texas, where Larry was stationed with the United States Air Force. During the early years of their marriage, military service sent them to Labrador, Newfoundland, Canada; Kansas City, Mo., and Denver, Colo. as well. At each place, Kathy established a home while raising their two children.

After Larry returned to civilian life, Kathy began working outside the home, including at a preschool and a bank. In 1989, Kathy and Larry moved to Jefferson City, Mo., and she accepted a position with the Missouri Department of Conservation, where she worked for 21 years. She retired in 2010.

For almost 30 years, Kathy's greatest joy was being a mother. She loved her children without reservation or condition. She modeled loyalty, sensitivity and responsibility daily, while also acting as their fiercest protector and trusted confidante.

Sixteen years ago, she discovered that mothering was great, but being a grandmother was even better. With her, the grandkids enjoyed Coke floats and Skittles for breakfast; leisurely trips to the toy aisle at Target; and conversations about Pokemon cards, Sharknado and Barbies. She could be found in the bleachers at all of their events, no matter the weather. In them, she leaves her legacy.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Larry (L.D.) McDonald, of the home; her parents, Bud and Joan Alexander of Houstonia, Mo.; her daughter Casey Baker (Kyle) of Ashland, Mo.; her son Deven McDonald (Mandy) of Jefferson City; and the four smartest, cutest grandchildren on the planet – Nolan, Reece and Mason Baker and Ailyn McDonald.

She is also survived by her four younger siblings: Vicky Saylor (Terry) of Sweet Springs, Mo.; Becky Reid of Sweet Springs; Rick Alexander (Tosha) of Concordia, Mo.; and Tony Alexander (Jennifer) of Houstonia; as well as her nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the funeral chapel.

Pallbearers will be Troy Saylor, Travis Reid, Nathan Reid, Chantry Alexander, Will Alexander, and Cole Alexander.

Honorary bearers will be Emmett Paul Alexander and Keith Smith.

