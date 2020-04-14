SEDALIA - Kay Harris, 83, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.
She was born on January 18, 1937, in Marshall, MO, the daughter of Thomas Eugene and Florence Edith (Laboube) McCutcheon, who preceded her in death. On March 17, 1964, she was united in marriage to Robert Rogers Harris, who preceded her in death on August 12, 2018, after fifty-four years of marriage.
After earning a Bachelor's Degree in History and Masters in Library Science she started her career as a Marine Corps Librarian in Okinawa, Japan, and stateside worked as a Librarian for the Travis AFB School system all while raising children. She was very involved in the Teachers Union and held several offices. She enjoyed attending her children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's sporting events and performances. Hobbies were outdoor activities, sporting events, travel, gardening, and crafts. She was a superfan of Shakespearean theater and Star Wars conventions.
She is survived by her children Robin, Robert Jr. (deceased) Renee, Roxanne, Mikal Ann, Randy, Stefan, Marc, Kimberly; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas McCutcheon.
Burial will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Wildlife Federation in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 15, 2020