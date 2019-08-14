SedaliaDemocrat.com

Kenneth Carl Siron

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Carl Siron.
Service Information
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL
32960
(772)-778-3233
Obituary
Send Flowers

VERO BEACH, Fla. - Kenneth Carl Siron, 80, died August 6, 2019, at the VNA FL,
Hospice House of Indian River County in Vero Beach, FL.
He was born in 1938 in Dresden, MO. He lived in Sedalia, MO, for most of his life where he raised his family and worked at Alcan Cable as an industrial mechanic for 26 years until he retired in 1995 and moved to Vero Beach, FL.
He was a graduate of La Monte High School, La Monte, MO.
He is survived by his wife Eleanor (Mickey) Siron, Vero Beach, FL, daughter, Shandi Carline, Palm City, FL, step-son, Ed Legere, Fort Myers, sister, Ruth Ann Stout, Overbrook, KS, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Oscar K. Siron and Helen E. Mutti-Siron, La Monte, MO.
An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Aug. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vero Beach, FL   (772) 778-3233
funeral home direction icon