VERO BEACH, Fla. - Kenneth Carl Siron, 80, died August 6, 2019, at the VNA FL,
Hospice House of Indian River County in Vero Beach, FL.
He was born in 1938 in Dresden, MO. He lived in Sedalia, MO, for most of his life where he raised his family and worked at Alcan Cable as an industrial mechanic for 26 years until he retired in 1995 and moved to Vero Beach, FL.
He was a graduate of La Monte High School, La Monte, MO.
He is survived by his wife Eleanor (Mickey) Siron, Vero Beach, FL, daughter, Shandi Carline, Palm City, FL, step-son, Ed Legere, Fort Myers, sister, Ruth Ann Stout, Overbrook, KS, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Oscar K. Siron and Helen E. Mutti-Siron, La Monte, MO.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Aug. 15, 2019