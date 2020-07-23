WINDSOR - Kenneth D. Colyne, 82, of Windsor, Missouri, died Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020, at his home in Windsor.
He was born June 17, 1938, in Russell, Iowa, the son of Lester Gilbert Colyne and Margaret Dorothy (Schumann) Colyne. On June 20, 1964, he married Kathleen Mary Siegel at the St. John United Church of Christ in Florence, Mo., and she survives of the home.
Kenneth served in the United States Marines. He worked for Pipeliners Local Union 798 for over 50 years as a welder and fabricator, retiring in 2004. This work took him all over the United States and overseas. He also enjoyed working for local farmers on machinery when he was in Windsor between projects. He loved his family and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Kathy, survivors include a daughter, Sheri L. Hazelwood and her husband Mike, Clermont, Florida; a son, Cary Dean Colyne and his wife Josette, Greenwood, Mo.; 5 grandchildren, Sigrid Trujillo and her husband Eric, Madelynne Hazelwood, Olivia Hazelwood, Owen Kenneth Colyne, and Jack Jose Colyne; a sister, Doris J. Hollenbeck, Windsor, Mo.; several nephews; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Connie J. Wallis, and a nephew.
Graveside memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor, with Pastor Pete Hill officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor.
The family suggests contributions to the Laurel Oak Cemetery and may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.