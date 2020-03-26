|
SEDALIA - Kenneth Dar Goalder, 86, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
He was born on April 11, 1933, in Madison, MO, the son of Edward and Lyda (Shoemaker) Goalder, who preceded him in death.
On January 10, 1954, in Fresno, CA, he was united in marriage to Sarah K. Ransdell, who survives of the home.
Kenneth worked as an over the road truck driver for over 50 years, retiring at the age of 74. He served his country honorably in the United States Army from April 15, 1951, until July 4, 1953, during the Korean War. Kenneth enjoyed playing Uno, Solitaire on his computer, and especially loved spending time with all of his grandchildren.
Besides his wife of sixty-six years, survivors include three sons, Richard Goalder (Diane), Scott Goalder, and Dale Goalder (Sharon); one daughter, Mindy Major (Scott); one brother, Harvey Goalder (Doris); seven grandchildren, Lisa Major, Travis Major (Jennifer), Jeffrey Goalder (Anna); Christine Allerite (Michael), Amber Castiglia (Chris), Alison Doland (Jesse), and Sarah Goalder; and eleven great-grandchildren, Kameryn Rock, Derek Rock, Jacob Rock, Tricia Major, Trae Major, Kaelyn Allerite, Jason Allerite, Michael Castiglia, Joshua Castiglia, Connor Goalder, and Candice Wilmes; and four great-great-grandchildren, Alayna, John, Sutton, and Atlee.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Keith Goalder; three brothers, Raymond Goalder, JL Goalder, and Richard Goalder; and two sisters, Nadine Goalder and Mildred Calhoun.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Burial will be at Missouri Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville, MO, with full military honors at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to (F.I.S.H.) Friends In Service of Heroes in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 27, 2020
