JOPLIN - Kenneth G. Opfer, 83, of Joplin, formerly of Sedalia, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

Born February 2, 1937, in Nelson, MO, he was a son of the late Irvin and Francis (Newman) Opfer. On November 10, 1961, he married Margaret Wagner, who preceded him in death.

Kenneth was raised and educated in Marshall and was a graduate of Marshall High School. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a foreman for the Sedalia Water Department for 42 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Sedalia and attended Mass at the Sacred Heart Chapel.

He is survived by a son, Michael Opfer of Joplin; a sister, Grace Miles of Marshall; two grandchildren, Jessica and Ian; and two great-grandchildren, Evelynn and Noah.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Opfer; and two brothers, Ray and William Opfer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, with Father Joe Corel officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Prayers of the Rosary will begin at noon with visitation to follow until service time Wednesday at the church. Those attending the services are kindly asked to wear a mask.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

