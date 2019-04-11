Obituary Print Kenneth Guy Holstine | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Kenneth Guy Holstine, 78, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Fair View Nursing Home.

He was born January 11, 1941, in West Plains, MO, the son of Carl C. and Zxavie (Steele) Holstine. On June 18, 1961, in West Plains, MO, he married Linda L. Presley, who survives of the home.

Ken served from 1959 to 1979 in the United States Navy, earning the rank of E-6. After retiring from the Navy, he was an over-the-road truck driver and drove a school bus.

He was a member of VFW Post 2591 and was the coordinator of the military funeral honors team. He was also a member of American Legion Post 642.

Ken traveled the world with the military. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, playing computer games and was an avid Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He was a member of Katy Park Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife of 57 years, survivors include three children, Amy S. Tackitt (Garry) of Gepp, AR, Kenneth W. Holstine (Lori) of Warrenton, MO, Beth W. Rimel of Odessa, MO; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Etta Lou Kraettli of Oklahoma City, OK.

Kenneth was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, with Rev. Richard DeFord officiating.

Casket bearers will be grandsons: Garry J. Tackitt, Carl A. Tackitt, Benjamin W. Tackitt, Mark I. Tackitt, Easton S. Holstine, Payton M. Holstine and Aleksandr S. Pulliam.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2591, the United States Navy, and the Patriot Guard Riders.

Memorial contributions are suggested to VFW Post 2591. SEDALIA - Kenneth Guy Holstine, 78, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Fair View Nursing Home.He was born January 11, 1941, in West Plains, MO, the son of Carl C. and Zxavie (Steele) Holstine. On June 18, 1961, in West Plains, MO, he married Linda L. Presley, who survives of the home.Ken served from 1959 to 1979 in the United States Navy, earning the rank of E-6. After retiring from the Navy, he was an over-the-road truck driver and drove a school bus.He was a member of VFW Post 2591 and was the coordinator of the military funeral honors team. He was also a member of American Legion Post 642.Ken traveled the world with the military. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, playing computer games and was an avid Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He was a member of Katy Park Baptist Church.In addition to his wife of 57 years, survivors include three children, Amy S. Tackitt (Garry) of Gepp, AR, Kenneth W. Holstine (Lori) of Warrenton, MO, Beth W. Rimel of Odessa, MO; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Etta Lou Kraettli of Oklahoma City, OK.Kenneth was preceded in death by both of his parents.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, with Rev. Richard DeFord officiating.Casket bearers will be grandsons: Garry J. Tackitt, Carl A. Tackitt, Benjamin W. Tackitt, Mark I. Tackitt, Easton S. Holstine, Payton M. Holstine and Aleksandr S. Pulliam.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the funeral home.Burial will be in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2591, the United States Navy, and the Patriot Guard Riders.Memorial contributions are suggested to VFW Post 2591. Funeral Home Heckart Funeral Home

903 S. Ohio Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-1750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 12, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close