Guest Book View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Kenneth H. Dick, 97 of Sedalia, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

Kenneth was born June 6, 1922, to the late Herman and Augusta (Weller) Dick. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School and was a 1940 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School.

Kenneth served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He was honorably discharged on November 26, 1945.

On January 18, 1947, in Sedalia, MO, he married Marva Lee Robinson. She preceded him in death on March 1, 2001.

Kenneth worked construction all his life doing many jobs throughout Pettis County.

When his family was younger summer weekends were spent on his boat, the Moby Dick, at the Lake of the Ozarks. He was an avid fisherman and a member of the infamous "Papa Jake's Liar's Club." In later years, he and Marva Lee enjoyed wonderful trips with

their "Van Clan" friends. Kenneth was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He is survived by his sons Larry Ellis (Marty Rice) of Boone, N. Carolina and Scott Dick (Kerry) of Johnson City, TN; daughters Terri Maple (Mike) of Sedalia and Tracy Straka (Bill) of Blue Springs, MO; brother Robert Dick (Delores) of Warrensburg; 11 grandchildren Kim Arell, Courtney Caiola, Shelli Webb, Missi Riggin, Stacey Elwartowski, Matt Dick, Janquil Boswell, Jeff Straka, Kenny Straka, Brian Dick and Brittany Merrick; along with 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by a son Stan Dick; brothers William and James Dick; sisters Virginia McKinney, Katherine Logan and Rosemary Hawley; daughter-in-law Marie Ellis; grandson Robert Spurgeon; and a special friend Pauline Turner.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Miller officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the church, concluding with a rosary. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with military honors by the United States Army and the VFW 2591.

Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Memorials may be mailed or left at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. SEDALIA - Kenneth H. Dick, 97 of Sedalia, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.Kenneth was born June 6, 1922, to the late Herman and Augusta (Weller) Dick. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School and was a 1940 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School.Kenneth served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He was honorably discharged on November 26, 1945.On January 18, 1947, in Sedalia, MO, he married Marva Lee Robinson. She preceded him in death on March 1, 2001.Kenneth worked construction all his life doing many jobs throughout Pettis County.When his family was younger summer weekends were spent on his boat, the Moby Dick, at the Lake of the Ozarks. He was an avid fisherman and a member of the infamous "Papa Jake's Liar's Club." In later years, he and Marva Lee enjoyed wonderful trips withtheir "Van Clan" friends. Kenneth was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.He is survived by his sons Larry Ellis (Marty Rice) of Boone, N. Carolina and Scott Dick (Kerry) of Johnson City, TN; daughters Terri Maple (Mike) of Sedalia and Tracy Straka (Bill) of Blue Springs, MO; brother Robert Dick (Delores) of Warrensburg; 11 grandchildren Kim Arell, Courtney Caiola, Shelli Webb, Missi Riggin, Stacey Elwartowski, Matt Dick, Janquil Boswell, Jeff Straka, Kenny Straka, Brian Dick and Brittany Merrick; along with 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.Kenneth was preceded in death by a son Stan Dick; brothers William and James Dick; sisters Virginia McKinney, Katherine Logan and Rosemary Hawley; daughter-in-law Marie Ellis; grandson Robert Spurgeon; and a special friend Pauline Turner.Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Miller officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the church, concluding with a rosary. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with military honors by the United States Army and the VFW 2591.Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Memorials may be mailed or left at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on June 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close