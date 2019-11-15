Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Mitchell Janney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SALISBURY - Kenneth Mitchell Janney, 87, of Salisbury, MO, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at his home.

Ken was born June 14, 1932, in La Monte, MO, the son of Rush Mitchell and Zella Eliza (Kindle) Janney. He married Betty Jean Bennett on September 1, 1950, in Sedalia, Missouri; the couple celebrated their 69th anniversary this fall.

Ken was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Class of 1950. His first job was as a gas attendant at Hudson Oil on Broadway in Sedalia. He worked as a gas service man for Missouri Public Service for 43 years, serving the Salisbury area for 17 years, retiring in 1994. After retirement, he worked in maintenance at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia for 10 years.

Ken coached his daughters in softball, and he enjoyed bowling and playing cards. He was often happiest following his grandchildren in their sporting pursuits. He rarely missed a game, always had an opinion, and was quick to brag to strangers about his grandkids. "Kenny" was an active member of the Lions Club in Salisbury. He enjoyed boating and the Lake of the Ozarks, living there for 14 years.

Ken is survived by his wife Betty Jean of the home, two daughters Cathy (John) Fuemmeler of Salisbury, Terri Janney of Garner, NC, sister Cody Droege of Warrensburg, MO, three grandchildren Kenya Fuemmeler, Chelsea (Nic) Dykman, Cole Fuemmeler, and a great-grandchild Macklin Dykman, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Neal Janney.

Visitation is Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury. Graveside services are Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the LaMonte City Cemetery in La Monte, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salisbury Lion's Club. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close