Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Roland Brown. View Sign Service Information FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP 302 E Butterfield Trail Cole Camp , MO 65325 (660)-668-4425 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Kenneth Roland Brown, 73, of Cole Camp, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, Sedalia. He was born on Nov. 29, 1946, near Cole Camp, Missouri, a son of Roland and Dorothy (Inman) Brown.

At the age of 14, he was baptized in Cole Camp Creek by Rev. Henry Vancel. He worked as a farm laborer and was a member of Ozark Tabernacle Church near Cole Camp. He enjoyed driving his tractor, hunting and fishing, and attending church services.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Brown of Cole Camp; three sisters, Janice Brown of Versailles, Linda Palmer and Jerry of Cole Camp, and Connie Siercks and Duane of Lincoln; four brothers, Darrell L. Brown and Donna of Versailles, James L. Brown and Mary of Cole Camp, David E. Brown and Kathy of Kirksville, and Bob L. Brown and Wanda of Cole Camp; six nieces, eleven nephews, sixteen great-nieces, sixteen great-nephews, one great-great-niece, and four great-great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Ozark Tabernacle Church near Cole Camp with Rev. Johnny Medlock officiating. Burial will be in Inman Memorial Cemetery, Cole Camp.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Ozark Tabernacle Church in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp. SEDALIA - Kenneth Roland Brown, 73, of Cole Camp, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, Sedalia. He was born on Nov. 29, 1946, near Cole Camp, Missouri, a son of Roland and Dorothy (Inman) Brown.At the age of 14, he was baptized in Cole Camp Creek by Rev. Henry Vancel. He worked as a farm laborer and was a member of Ozark Tabernacle Church near Cole Camp. He enjoyed driving his tractor, hunting and fishing, and attending church services.He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Brown of Cole Camp; three sisters, Janice Brown of Versailles, Linda Palmer and Jerry of Cole Camp, and Connie Siercks and Duane of Lincoln; four brothers, Darrell L. Brown and Donna of Versailles, James L. Brown and Mary of Cole Camp, David E. Brown and Kathy of Kirksville, and Bob L. Brown and Wanda of Cole Camp; six nieces, eleven nephews, sixteen great-nieces, sixteen great-nephews, one great-great-niece, and four great-great-nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Brown.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Ozark Tabernacle Church near Cole Camp with Rev. Johnny Medlock officiating. Burial will be in Inman Memorial Cemetery, Cole Camp.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church.The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Ozark Tabernacle Church in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close