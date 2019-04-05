SLATER - Kenny J. Hockaday, 62, of Slater, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church in Slater. Burial with military honors will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 6, 2019