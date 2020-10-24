1/
Kent D. Mahoney
WALTERBORO, S.C. - Kent D. Mahoney, 60, of Walterboro, South Carolina and formerly of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away from COVID-19 on October 21, 2020.
Kent was born on April 30, 1960, the son of Benmar Davis Mahoney and Mary Jane Mahoney, both now deceased. He was a 1978 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and continued his education at State Fair Community College, where he earned an Associate's Degree before attending what is now Truman State University.
Kent spent most of his career as a photographer and journalist for several newspapers in Texas and in South Carolina where his writing earned him several awards from his peers. Just weeks before his passing he had just started as Managing Editor of the Press and Standard newspaper in Walterboro, South Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, Mounia, daughter Kristen Mahoney of Santa Fe, Texas, two grandchildren also of Santa Fe Texas, brothers John Mahoney and Steve Mahoney, both of Houston, Texas, one niece and three great-nieces.
Final arrangements are pending.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
