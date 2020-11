Or Copy this URL to Share

WALTERBORO, S.C. - Kent Davis Mahoney, 60, of Walterboro, South Carolina, formerly of Sedalia, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, from COVID-19.

A memorial service in his memory will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Broadway Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Robert Hughes officiating. Guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing in the church.

