SEDALIA - Kerby Grant Anglin, 66, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home in Sedalia.

He was born July 23, 1953, in Climax Springs, MO, a son of Paul L. and Amanda Alice (Fisher) Anglin. On November 23, 1985, in Sedalia, MO, he married Carol E. Karigan who preceded him in death on May 31, 2015.

Kerby was a graduate of Green Ridge High School. He was a member of Parkview Christian Church and worked many years as a clerk for Family Services and then later as a Security Guard at Four Seasons Living Center in Sedalia. Kerby enjoyed spending his time working on lawnmowers.

Survivors include two sons, Matthew and Christopher Anglin of Sedalia, MO; one brother Gary Anglin of Brunswick, MO, one sister Rita Seifridsberger of Warrensburg, MO; a mother-in-law, Trudy Karigan Knight.

In addition to both of his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Anglin; one sister, Jane Peters and a father-in-law, Fred Karigan.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Cancer Perks.

