Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Obituary

SEDALIA - Kerry Lynn White, 59, of Smithton, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

He was born Oct. 25, 1960, in Milan, a son of the late Robert L. and Mary Ann (Bachman) White.

Kerry was a 1979 graduate of La Monte High School and attended college at State Fair and in Kansas City for industrial electric equipment. He spent his working years in various capacities involving this field. He loved working with his hands and could build or fix anything. If he didn't know how to do something, he would teach himself. His specialty was rebuilding motors.

Kerry was a fighter; he fought three battles of stage-four cancer over a span of 34 years. Through it all, he stayed strong in spirit. He will be remembered for his gentle nature and selfless devotion to his family and friends.

He loved animals, especially his cat, Phoebe, and Gunner. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. His last wish was to see them win the Super Bowl.

Survivors include his companion and the love of his life, Lori Glenn, of the home; four siblings, Wesley White (Kathy), of Papillion, NE, Denise Dillon, of Macon, Martin White (Barb), of Sedalia, and Michelle Hitsman (Jerry), of Fayette; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Stanley White.

A Celebration of Life service for family and close friends will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Page and Kelly Birdsong officiating. Guests are encouraged to wear their Chiefs red as Kerry was not big on formalities.

There will be no visitation, but friends may sign the guest book between now and Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter.

Honorary bearers will be Kelly Birdsong, Bill Hurt, Donnie Hunt, Spencer White, David Cachero and Randy Yount.

